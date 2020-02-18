Amigo, the loans company, has revealed that several companies have expressed interest in buying the business after the firm opened itself to offers at the end of January.

All or part of Amigo’s business could be sold after founder James Benamor’s Richmond Group said it was open to divesting its stake of 60.66 per cent.

The FTSE small cap firm said that it had entered into non-disclosure agreements with the interested parties but that there was no certainty that an offer would be made.

Shares in the firm jumped 11 per cent on the announcement today.

The company, which loans money to people with poor credit ratings by allowing them to name a guarantor to pay off the loan in their stead, has come under increasing pressure recently after a crackdown by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The watchdog has heightened scrutiny of Amigo’s business model as it turns a hard eye on the type of loans offered by such companies. The FCA fears guarantors do not know the risks when agreeing to the repayment plan.

The regulator has also blasted Amigo’s 49.9 per cent annual interest rate on loans of up to £10,000.

When it launched the strategic review and sales process on 27 January, the firm said that it was fighting against a “challenging operating environment”.

“We are concerned that there may be increased pressure on our business and a continual evolution in the approach of the Financial Ombudsman Service,” Amigo said.

Since the firm floated for £1.2bn in 2018, Amigo’s board has seen shares plunge 78 per cent.

In December, chief executive Hamish Patton said he would step down, whilst the firm is seeking to replace chairman Stephan Wilcke, who is also stepping down.