Law sector’s toxic work culture is harming productivity

The legal sector’s toxic workplace culture is pushing lawyers out of jobs and harming their mental health and productivity, new research shows.

More than half of people working in the legal sector have left a job because of toxic culture in the workplace, according to a survey from software company Culture Shift.

At the same time, 52 per cent of those working in law firms said a problematic workplace culture had impacted their mental health, while a further 50 per cent said a toxic workplace had impacted their productivity, the survey of 1,000 UK workers shows.

The research found that the legal sector is facing a crisis of problematic culture, with more legal sector workers reporting bad workplace culture than workers in any other sector.

“On workplace culture in general, the legal sector was one of the worst across the board, which is likely not a shock to those in the industry, where high levels of pressure have long been impacting employee wellbeing,” the report said.

For comparison, 48 per cent of people working in healthcare, 39 per cent in the public sector, 38 per cent of the working in insurance, and 38 per cent of banking industry employees said a problematic workplace culture had impacted their mental health.

Meanwhile, 45 per cent in banking, 42 per cent in insurance, 41 per cent in healthcare, and 35 per cent in the public sector had actually left a job due to workplace culture.