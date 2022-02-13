Major recruiter hits back at SRA after watchdog says it will crack down on workplace bullies

The managing director of a major recruitment company has slammed the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) for being out of touch, after the watchdog said law firms should stamp out bullying.

The SRA said it plans to crack down on law firms that promote toxic workplace cultures, after releasing new guidance calling on the legal sector to create a more supportive working environment.

However, Nathan Peart, managing director of legal recruitment firm Major, Lindsey & Africa said “the SRA’s workplace guidance does not reflect the realities of high-octane law firm culture.”

Speaking to City A.M. Peart said that “guidance to support lawyers’ wellbeing and improve work-life balance will only create more red tape and, on its own, is unlikely to have a positive impact.”

“In practice, clients pay high fees with the expectation of exceptional delivery of service which in turn creates a high-pressured workplace.”

“There is still an expectation in law that if you cannot stand the heat then you should get out of the kitchen.”

“After all, there will always be candidates waiting in line who are prepared to put up with the intensity of law firm culture to get ahead.”

The SRA’s new guidance comes after the watchdog received multiple reports of bullying.

The watchdog warned that toxic working environments may increase pressure on workers to take shortcuts and act unethically, as it told law firms that it will “take action” against repeat offenders.

The SRA explained that high pressure work environments are likely to have a detrimental impact on employee wellbeing as it is warned that such toxic cultures may result in “mistakes being made and poor outcomes for clients.”

The regulator also warned that toxic workplace cultures may result in lawyers feeling pressured to cover up problems.

The comments come after high-flying barrister Nicola Cain admitted forging a judge’s signature, due to facing an unmanageable workload.

In response to the SRA’s new guidance, the Law Society also said the SRA should not increase its maximum fines from £2,000 to £25,000.