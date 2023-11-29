Law firm RBG Holdings appoints new financial chief

RBG Holdings has appointed Kevin McNair as the law firm’s new chief financial officer to replace Suzanne Drakeford-Lewis who left after taking a sabbatical.

RBG Holdings is a listed law firm that incorporates the businesses of Rosenblatt and Memery Crystal.

McNair was serving as the board’s interim finance director after Drakeford-Lewis took a sabbatical in June.

Drakeford-Lewis was due to return to the firm in January, but the company later announced that she had decided not to return.

Commenting on his new position, NcNair said: “I have really enjoyed working with Jon and the management team and am delighted to be joining the Board on a permanent basis. A huge amount of work has been done to de-risk and simplify the business. RBG is a profitable and highly cash generative company, and I am excited about the group’s future prospects.”

The group is fresh from a settlement with its former chief executive for £500,000 after she sued it for wrongful dismissal.

Nicola Foulston was ousted at the start of the year, with the board announcing that it had “lost confidence” in her “as a result of cultural concerns and the execution of the group’s strategy.”

It was later revealed in an Employment Tribunal case linked to the matter that she was accused of making racist comments at a dinner party.

Foulston has previously denied the allegation of racism. The case is ongoing.

Shares in the company were trading at around 18p per share at the time of reporting.