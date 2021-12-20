Last Minute Xmas gifts: Singleton X Biscuit Boutique

If you’re stuck for gift ideas, this culinary match made in heaven could be for you. Matching fine scotch with excellent confectionary, The Singleton x Biscuit boutique is one of our top gift picks of the year.

The Singleton 12 Year Old is a delightful, fruity single malt, with buttery hazelnuts, baked apples, and blackberries, inviting even to those typically apprehensive about Scotch. The Biscuit Boutique, meanwhile, makes handcrafted chocolates, decorated with artistic flair, and presented in boxes that ensure they are as pleasing to the eye as the palate. This Christmas they have come together to produce the ideal last-minute gift; a bottle of whisky and hazelnut bonbons.

The bonbons are a soft praline noisette and white chocolate ganache, coated in 60 per cent cacao organic dark chocolate. They have a white chocolate cap, decorated with gold and aquamarine marbling, that evokes the Singleton packaging. The flavour of the chocolate complements the nutty notes of the whisky, while the whisky cuts through the richness of the chocolate; each enhancing your enjoyment of the other.

The gift box includes a 700ml bottle of The Singleton 12 Year Old and a box of nine bonbons. There is also a recipe card from the Singleton Brand Ambassador Jo Last, with instructions for how to make a decadent hazelnut coffee martini or a mulled whisky cocktail, that plays with the flavours of gluhwein.

Whether you order it for yourself, or have it delivered to a friend or loved one, this sweet seasonal treat will bring tidings of comfort and joy.

• The Singleton X Biscuit Boutique festive pairing is priced at £45, and available from biscuitboutique.co.