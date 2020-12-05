Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer self-isolating for the second time

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is back in self-isolation after a member of his staff tested positive for coronavirus.

It will be the second time Starmer has had to quarantine after one of his children showed symptoms in September.

The opposition leader is not thought to be showing any symptoms but will have to remain self-isolating until 16 December, according to Sky News.

It comes just weeks after the Prime Minister was forced to self-isolate after meeting an MP who later tested positive for the virus.

Boris Johnson was contacted by the Test and Trace system but did not show any symptoms, after contracting the virus earlier this year.

The current rate at which the virus is reproducing across the UK – known as the R rate – has dipped to between 0.8 and one, meaning the pandemic is declining at a faster rate.

The growth rate was between minus three per cent and minus one per cent, down from between minus two per cent zero growth last week, indicating the number of new infections is shrinking between one per cent and three per cent each day.