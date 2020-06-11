Kurt Geiger to donate first month of post-lockdown store profit to NHS

Kurt Geiger will donate all of its store profit from the first month of trading after the coronavirus lockdown eases to the NHS.

The shoe seller plans to open 24 of its 57 outlets across the UK on Monday.

This will start with smaller stores which cater to a higher proportion of click-and-collect sales, as well as out-of-town sites that have parking access.

“We are obviously excited for our stores to start reopening and get back to work,” chief executive Neil Clifford said.

“However, as the ‘new normal’ way of life begins, we want to keep recognising the staggering efforts made by our incredible NHS throughout the pandemic and as such, we have committed to donating 100 per cent of store profits for the first month of reopening to NHS Charities Together’.”

In April, Clifford told City A.M. that businesses that protect employees and support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic will be rewarded by customers when the crisis is over.

“Customers will remember who has done the right thing, and who maybe hasn’t, and we want to be on the right side of that when we come out on the other side,” Neil Clifford told City A.M’s The City View podcast.

The company will also launch a T-shirt reading “We are one,” available in black and in white from Monday.

All profits from the T-shirt sales will also go towards NHS Charities Together.

“There is no doubt that Covid-19 and lockdown has changed retail and fashion for the foreseeable future.

“I believe consumers will now shop with a ‘conscience’ and we all need to be more aware of making a positive impact in all we do.

“Likewise, fashion needs to be more sustainable and less changeable, which will result in fewer but more enduring collections.”

Kurt Geiger and many of its high street peers, such as Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, and JD Sports, are planning to open stores on Monday.