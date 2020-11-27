KPMG launches energy transition practice to help clients achieve ‘net-zero’

KPMG has launched a new specialist Energy Lead Advisory practice to help support clients through energy transition.

The new practice will support clients who would like to de-carbonise and embrace the new ‘net-zero’ economy.

The new team contains 30 energy specialists in the UK, including newly promoted partner Gavin Quantock to lead alongside KPMG’s new global lead for energy & natural resources deal advisory, Adrian Scholtz.

There are plans in place to double the headcount to 60 specialists in the team within the next year. The wider team contains 150 individuals.

Quantock said: “The Energy Lead Advisory team will invest in supporting businesses and talented entrepreneurs to become the influential market participants of tomorrow.”

Scholtz added: “The Covid-19 pandemic and the countdown to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference have brought the issues facing the industry into sharp focus and we’re now in an incredibly strong position to support some of the world’s most dynamic businesses in their ambitions to de-carbonise and embrace the new ‘net-zero’ economy.”