Kinross can make up for last year’s lack of Lennox luck

Kinross is bidding for a second win in the Group Two Lennox Stakes

GOODWOOD is a course well known for its hard luck stories, with horses often finding trouble as they attempt to come from the back of the field.

And so it proved in last year’s Lennox Stakes (4.00pm) when Frankie Dettori was caught against the rail aboard KINROSS and short of racing room while the eventual winner, Sandrine, quickened down the outside.

Had he had more luck, Kinross would be aiming for his third successive win in this race, after landing the 2021 edition under Rossa Ryan.

He’s hard to oppose this year, with the wet weather meaning he will have the soft ground conditions he thrives on, while he now returns to his optimum trip of seven furlongs.

His close third in the July Cup when last seen looks the best form on offer and at around 11/8 he should go one better than last year.

St James’s Palace fourth ISAAC SHELBY is the obvious danger, as a horse with winning form over this trip on soft ground.

While he gets the three-year-old allowance, he will need to improve to beat Ralph Beckett’s runner under his optimum conditions, but he looks worth including in a World Pool Quinella with the favourite.

The Chesterfield Cup Handicap (2.50pm) looks a typically competitive event but I’m keen to throw a few in another Quinella.

If there is a handicap snip in here it could be MILLEBOSC on the basis of his third in the French Derby two years ago.

He should strip fitter for his recent reappearance at York and will handle the ground.

HAUNTED DREAM finished ahead ofMillebosc last time and looks well drawn to go forward which should see him stay out of trouble.

Finally, throw in MOKTASAAB, who finished third in this race last year off a five-pound lower mark.

POINTERS

Millebosc, Haunted Dream, Moktasaab

(World Pool Quinella) 2:50pm Goodwood

Kinross 4.00pm Goodwood

Kinross, Isaac Shelby

(World Pool Quinella) 4.00pm Goodwood