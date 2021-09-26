Keir Starmer U-turns on Labour policy to nationalise energy sector

Sir Keir Starmer has today said a Labour government will not nationalise the country’s energy sector, overturning a key pledge from the last election and a promise he made in the party’s leadership contest.

Starmer also wouldn’t rule out income tax rises, noting that “nothing is off the table”.

The Labour leader said today that he would not be “ideological” about public ownership and that he is only in support if it provides “value for money the the taxpayer and delivers a better public service”.

Nationalisation of rail, mail, energy and water was a headline Jeremy Corbyn policy at the 2019 General Election and is a key pillar of ideological belief for the party’s left-wing faction.

Starmer’s admission will enrage the Corbynite left of the party, after he said in his leadership election bid that he would commit to “common ownership of rail, mail, energy and water”.

Starmer promised as a part of his leadership bid to not stray too far from socialist Corbyn-era policies, with some on the left claiming that this was a ruse to stack up votes now that he is clearly moderating the party’s position.

When asked by the BBC today if he would nationalise the big six energy companies, Starmer said: “No.

“When it comes to common ownership, I’m pragmatic about this and I don’t agree with the argument that says we must be ideological.

“Where common ownership is value for money for the taxpayer and delivers for the taxpayer there should be common ownership.”

It comes just days after shadow business and energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “We are in favour of common ownership [for energy] absolutely…Keir Starmer said this in the leadership campaign – we haven’t changed that commitment.”

Starmer said this morning that common ownership does not necessarily mean nationalisation.

