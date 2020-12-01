There is no doubt that 2020 has taken on a toll on many people’s mental health. The difficulty of losing social contact, the uncertainty of not knowing what’s next, and of course the fear of contracting Covid-19 has put a strain on all of us.

Combine that with anxiety about jobs and the economy, and anybody can be forgiven for having a tough time.

But you don’t need to suffer in silence – plenty of people have been feeling the same way.

So here’s some tips from us here at City A.M. to keep mentally healthy, as well as an introduction to the best Government resources you can draw on for support.

Working from home – or living at work?

Ask many people at the start of the year whether they’d be missing their commute and they’d have looked at you like you’d just proposed the moon was made of cheese. But as so many of us have got used to working from home, it can sometimes feel like the four walls are closing in.

Closing the door

Not everybody is able to, but for those who can, making sure your ‘work’ space and your ‘living’ space is separate can be a great way to ensure that you still have some separation in your life – and that you’re able to get the balance right.

It can be tempting to do ‘just one more thing’ before you go to bed when you see your laptop on the coffee table, but it can be really beneficial for your mental health to just close the door on work – just as you would if you left the office.

For those who have no choice, living in smaller properties, just putting your work kit in another room and closing the door can be a powerful signal to your brain to switch off and relax.

Get some fresh air

Similarly, it’s important to delineate the working day from the rest of your life. Sometimes going for a walk in the morning and the evening, before and after starting work, can mimic the occasionally missed commute. Allowing yourself to rev up and then down is crucial for keeping your head in the right place when you’re working.

Catch up with colleagues

So much of the value of the office is getting on with your colleagues, and as we’re all social animals, small talk in the office kitchen can be really useful to recharge the work batteries. That’s not possible right now, but take time out to talk to your colleagues at the start of Zoom meetings or work calls about their weekends or last night’s TV – it’s a great way to remind yourself that even in this odd year, ‘normal’ life continues.

Do something special every day

Andy Silvester, Editor of City A.M., is a huge advocate of treating yourself at least once a day. “Whether it’s just whipping up a slightly more extravagant lunch or dinner, or picking up a new book, or even just booking in an hour or two to watch an old favourite movie – it all helps brighten up the day, when sometimes it can seem a bit bleak out there.”

If you’re feeling down, it’s important to remember that it’s common to feel that way – especially in these circumstances. For many of us, these feelings will pass. The Better Health – Every Mind Matters site has expert advice and practical tips, all endorsed by the NHS, to help keep you on top of your mental wellbeing and to cope with how you might be feeling at this time. If you feel that you could benefit with some extra help, please refer to nhs.uk/talk.

The NHS’ Every Mind Matters has tips and advice on working from home.

Support is available

Many employers, especially larger companies, have put mental health at the heart of their Covid-19 response – making sure that people are able to access the right resources. It’s worth reaching out to your employer’s HR teams if you’re having a tough time, as they can often support you.

But the NHS and Public Health England has also provided plenty of resources for you to look at that’ll help you keep fresh in both mind and body.

At the heart of the site is the free “Your Mind Plan” quiz, which asks a few simple questions to help you build your own personal action plan, showing you simple steps to look after your mental health and wellbeing.

Combating loneliness

We all feel lonely sometimes, and this year more than ever. The Covid-19 outbreak and various restrictions have made it harder to be with others, particularly if you’re working from home, shielding or self-isolating.

The NHS has put together a list of tips and advice on how to stay upbeat when you’re feeling a little isolated.

Getting your beauty sleep

Sometimes thoughts running around your head all night can stop you getting the rest you need. Many people now swear by sleeping apps, but at City A.M. the most effective tip we’ve found is putting your phone or screen down a good half hour before you’re ready to hit the hay: whether you’re reading a book or just taking some time out to relax, it’s wonderful as a tool to slow down – and tell your body it’s time to bed down for the night.

The NHS has also provided a whole host of tips and advice for those looking to get a better night’s sleep.

Tech can be your friend

As you’d expect, the NHS are finding new ways to help Brits during these tough times.

In particular, they’ve developed a whole host of podcasts, tools and apps that’ll guide you through the winter – whether you’re looking to develop mindful breathing, reframing unhelpful thoughts, or progressive muscle relaxation which can help you drift off to sleep. Here are our fab five:

Where to go for help if you are struggling

It’s normal to feel stressed, anxious or depressed about the current situation, but if your mental health is affecting your daily life or you’re struggling to cope with anxiety or depression, Talking Therapies can help. Your GP can refer you, or you can refer yourself online via nhs.uk/talk What is Talking Therapy? Talking therapy helps treat common mental health problems such as anxiety (including panic disorder, PTSD and OCD amongst others) and depression. It is provided by NHS services known as IAPT (Improving Access to Psychological Therapies), via face-to-face appointments, phone calls or online platforms. IAPT services are available throughout the pandemic. Services across the country have delivered therapies through a digital platform or over the phone, allowing people to stay in contact and get support more flexibly.



If you need help for a mental health crisis, emergency or breakdown, you should get immediate expert advice and assessment.

NHS urgent mental health helplines offer 24-hour advice and support for you, your child, your parent or someone you care for. They can help you speak to a mental health professional and offer an assessment to help decide on the best course of care. Find a local NHS urgent mental health helpline via nhs.uk/urgentmentalhealth (England only).