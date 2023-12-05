Keep an eye on Cyclop and Fortescue in London National

Henry Daly’s Fortescue has won six of his 19 chase starts

IF THE weather forecasters are to be believed then the ground will be pretty bad come the time of the London National (3.35pm) on Saturday at Sandown.

As with all of my ante-post columns, it’s pretty tricky to know for definite who is going to turn up and who isn’t, so with that in mind, it might be worth keeping your powder dry until Thursday morning when we know the final field.

For those seeking a bit of value at this stage, though, the two I’m most keen on are a 16/1-shots FORTESCUE and CYCLOP.

This is Fortescue’s first run of the season, but he ended last season a far from disgraced 13th in the Grand National.

While he was beaten a long way in the end, it wasn’t a bad run at all, so the fact he’s been dropped four pounds for it makes him an interesting option here.

He has plenty of solid bits of form in these big staying handicap chases, including when fourth to Ashtown Lad in last year’s Becher Chase.

We know he stays and goes on heavy ground, and I can just see him plugging on when many of his rivals will have had enough.

Cyclop might be almost old enough to smoke, but his three runs this year have showed that the fire still burns bright.

He’s twice finished third to Good Boy Bobby in veterans’ chases over trips that wouldn’t have been far enough for him and it’s interesting that connections are considering this race as opposed to another veterans’ one.

One word of caution about both horses is that they are also entered in the Welsh National Trial at Chepstow, but this race looks a much more suitable option and hopefully connections share that view.

