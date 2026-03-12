KBRA Releases Research – Electric Vehicle Residual Values in Europe: On the Road to Greater Stability?

KBRA releases research examining recent trends in electric vehicle (EV) residual values across Europe and the implications for auto asset-backed securities (ABS).

Following a sharp repricing after pandemic-era supply constraints unwound, recent data indicate that the pace of EV residual-value declines has moderated. The report also highlights how EV adoption trends, charging-infrastructure expansion, and evolving policy developments across the EU and UK may influence residual-value behaviour. While moderating price declines may improve the assessment of residual-value risk in auto ABS transactions, KBRA notes that outcomes remain sensitive to transaction structure, collateral composition, and jurisdictional dynamics.

Click here to view the report.

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KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1013923

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