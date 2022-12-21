Justin Bieber brands H&M collection ‘trash’ forcing retailer to remove items

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his H&M ‘trash’ post. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Bieber forced low-cost fashion retailer to remove a line of clothing with his name plastered on it, after the global superstar called it “trash”.

The Canadian musician took to Instagram to call out H&M on Tuesday, saying he “didn’t approve it”.

“Don’t buy it” he said. “The H&M Merch they made out of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” Justin wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday. “Don’t buy it.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” he wrote.

“All without my permission and approval. I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

In a statement to City A.M. H&M said: H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, as we have done in this case, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from selling.”