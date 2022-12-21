Justin Bieber brands H&M collection ‘trash’ forcing retailer to remove items

By:

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his H&M ‘trash’ post. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Bieber forced low-cost fashion retailer to remove a line of clothing with his name plastered on it, after the global superstar called it “trash”.

The Canadian musician took to Instagram to call out H&M on Tuesday, saying he “didn’t approve it”.

“Don’t buy it” he said. “The H&M Merch they made out of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” Justin wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday. “Don’t buy it. 

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” he wrote. 

“All without my permission and approval. I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

In a statement to City A.M. H&M said: H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, as we have done in this case,  but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from selling.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.