Jurassic World game developer shares slide 31 per cent after missing sales targets

Frontier Developments, the videogame maker behind Jurassic World Evolution 2, had its share price plunge more than 31 per cent by market close after missing sales targets.

The share price closed at 1,700p per share.

The London-listed firm said in its full year trading update that the sales of the Jurassic World game – the company’s largest this financial year – had been lower than expected on PC.

Frontier put the lower than anticipated sales down to a “crowded release window” which saw a number of highly anticipated titles launching in the same period.

“Whilst initial sales on PC have been lower than we targeted, the game is already being enjoyed by around half a million players across all platforms, and showing very strong critical and player reviews,” CEO and founder David Braben said in a statement.

Despite the dip in sales, Frontier still expects Jurassic Park Evolution 2 revenue to overtake the first game in the first year after its release, on November 9.

Frontier, which also made Odyssey and Planet Zoo, expects revenue to fall between £100m to £130m for next year.