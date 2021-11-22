Jurassic World game developer shares slide 31 per cent after missing sales targets
The share price closed at 1,700p per share.
The London-listed firm said in its full year trading update that the sales of the Jurassic World game – the company’s largest this financial year – had been lower than expected on PC.
Frontier put the lower than anticipated sales down to a “crowded release window” which saw a number of highly anticipated titles launching in the same period.
“Whilst initial sales on PC have been lower than we targeted, the game is already being enjoyed by around half a million players across all platforms, and showing very strong critical and player reviews,” CEO and founder David Braben said in a statement.
Despite the dip in sales, Frontier still expects Jurassic Park Evolution 2 revenue to overtake the first game in the first year after its release, on November 9.
Frontier, which also made Odyssey and Planet Zoo, expects revenue to fall between £100m to £130m for next year.