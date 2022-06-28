City giant Jupiter confirms CEO change after ‘extremely challenging’ period

Andrew Formica

The head of leading asset management firm Jupiter Fund Management will retire as CEO later this year.

Andrew Formica will step down as chief executive and director on 1 October, with the group’s current chief investment officer, Matthew Beesley, taking over.

He said that despite an “extremely challenging period for the business and markets” he was “proud” to have been at the helm.

This comes after a former Jupiter board member wrote an an open letter last month calling the appointment of Formica in 2019 “a mistake”, according to Financial News.

Ahead of the handover, Beesley will join Jupiter’s board and become deputy CEO, while retaining his current role.

Formica, who has been at the helm for three years, will retire in order to return to his native Australia, but will stay in the company until the middle of next year to ensure the transition is smooth.

Beesley, who joined Jupiter in January this year, was previously the top investment official at Artemis.

Matt Beesley

Thanking him for his time at the helm, chair of Jupiter, Nichola Pease, said he “leaves with the Board’s very best wishes and we are pleased that he will remain with the business to ensure a comprehensive transition of CEO and progress a number of important strategic initiatives.”

Matthew Beesley added since joining in January he’s “been enormously impressed by the talent we have across the firm.

“We have made the right strategic changes to put Jupiter on the best trajectory to long term growth and I look forward to playing my part in delivering on our significant potential.”