JP Morgan in talks over potential Freetrade takeover

Freetrade

JP Morgan is reportedly gearing up to takeover British stock trading app Freetrade.

According to initial reports from Mark Kleinman for Sky News, the bank has been in talks for a number of weeks with the firm.

It comes after The Telegraph reported that Freetrade was preparing to hire Bank of America to help explore its strategic options.

Freetrade’s November 2021 funding round saw its valuation almost double from just £270m in March 2021 to £650m.

Freetrade cut around 15 per cent of its roughly 300 staff in June 2022, with a company spokesperson saying the action was “taken to reduce costs and extend Freetrade’s cash runway”.

JP Morgan agreed to buy the digital wealth platform Nutmeg back in June 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

At the time, it said it would complement the group’s UK digital bank launch under its Chase brand.

JP Morgan and Freetrade declined to comment.