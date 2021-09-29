Jordan: Katie Price to face sentencing in December as she checks in at Priory for rehab

Katie Price has been told that her sentencing has been deferred until December 15 to allow her to have treatment at the Priory Centre and speak to the probation service.

Chair of the bench Julie Hutton told her she was free to go but warned her against driving in the interim.

Earlier this afternoon, Katie Price appeared in the dock at Crawley Magistrates’ Court. The former glamour model, 43, appeared before the two magistrates wearing a pink jumper. Two police officers in uniform were among those in the public gallery.

After being confronted by police at the scene, Katie Price was heard saying “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all”, the court heard.

A drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine, prosecutor Debbie Jones told the court.

Defence solicitor Joe Harrington said: “She has had a lot of personal problems recently. “Currently she is in the process of bankruptcy proceedings, so her house may be repossessed. So, quite a lot going on in this lady’s life, a really difficult period.”

Harrington said the driving was a “one-off” incident. He said Price had been at home and feeling lonely and decided to go to see a friend. He asked magistrates to defer the sentencing for several weeks.

Harrington continued: “As I understand it, she had been drinking, she was lonely, and she decided to go and see a friend who lived a relatively short distance away and that is when the incident happened.”