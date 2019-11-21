Chemicals and metals giant Johnson Matthey boosted revenue by a huge 37 per cent today despite recording a drop in profit for its latest half-year results.



The figures

Revenue rocketed 37 per cent to £6.82bn in the six months to the end of September, but profit before tax slipped eight per cent year on year to £225m.



Operating profit also fell two per cent to £265m.



Net debt rose by a third to £1.5bn, up £452m from a year ago, owing to high spending on precious metals.



Earnings per share dragged downwards, falling 13 per cent lower than this time last year to hit 91.8p.



But Johnson Matthey still hiked its dividend five per cent to 24.5p per share on confidence of its future prospects.



Why it’s interesting

The company flagged four per cent sales growth in its clean air division, which it said was “well ahead of the decline in global vehicle production”.



It expects the division to benefit from tightening legislation in Europe and Asia, predicting mid-single digit growth until 2025.



“Heavy duty” legislation in China and India from 2020 will fuel growth in those rtegions too.



The firm expects a stronger second half of the year after booking a one-off tax provision hit, and £159m of cash outflow to boost iots precious metal working capital.

What Johnson Matthey said

Chief executive Robert MacLeod said: