Kuwait’s Agility locks in John Menzies takeover after upping offer to 608 pence

The board of John Menzies plc has accepted an offer from Kuwaiti firm Agility, which is set to see a subsidiary of the Kuwaiti logistics company take over the Scottish aviation firm.

The board of Scottish aviation company John Menzies plc has said it will recommend its shareholders accept an offer from Kuwaiti firm Agility Logistics, through which Agility subsidiary National Aviation Service (NAS) would acquire Menzies at a price of 608 pence a share.

Founded as a chain of newsagents by Victorian businessman John Menzies in 1833, Menzies is now primarily an aviation services company.

Shares in the firm collapsed in the pandemic, due to the collapse in air travel, before returning to pre-pandemic levels this month, due to NAS’ takeover bids.

The deal comes as NAS’s fourth all cash offer to take over the Edinburgh headquartered firm, after the Kuwaiti logistics company first offered to buy the firm for 460 pence a share in January.

NAS later upped its all-cash offer to 510 pence a share on9 February, and to 605 pence last week, before Menzies agreed to NAS’s all-cash offer of 608 pence a share.

The deal comes after NAS upped its stake in Menzies last week, through a deal which saw NAS buy 13.2 per cent of shares in the Scottish firm at a price of 605 pence per share.

The 605 pence deal saw the Kuwaiti aviation company’s stake in Menzies jump to 19 per cent, as it paid 109 per cent premium for shares in Menzies, which saw the Scottish firm’s share price soar.

Shares in Menzies are currently trading at 581.84 pence a share on the London Stock Exchange.