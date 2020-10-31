John Lewis has hinted at the content of its highly anticipated Christmas advert as it launched a charity campaign to feed more than 100,000 families over the festive period.

The department store chain, which also owns Waitrose, will kick start an appeal in November to raise £5m for Fareshare and Home-Start to provide food, support and advice to vulnerable families.

The charity initiative will be complemented by this year’s Christmas advert, which has become one of the most-talked events of the festive period.

John Lewis said the fundraising drive and the advert will “reflect the world in which we are living”.

Customers will be encouraged to donate, and collections will be matched by the retailer to the value of £2m.

There will also be a variety of limited edition campaign products to purchase and using the store’s loyalty card will also trigger a donation to the charities.

Alongside the financial support, John Lewis said it will encourage customers to show kindness and to help in their local community.

Pippa Wicks, executive director of John Lewis & Partners, said: “In a year like no other, the world has changed – so we will be delivering a Christmas campaign like no other.

“During 2020 we’ve seen some inspiring and heartwarming acts of kindness throughout our country and our communities.

“Now we want to build on this spirit to create a legacy that extends well beyond Christmas. Together we can all make a big difference to the families who need our help most.”