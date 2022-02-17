Joe Biden: Russia invasion of Ukraine likely in ‘several days’

US President Joe Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on February 17, 2022, at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden believes a Russian invasion of Ukraine will happen in the “next several days” and that Moscow’s claims of military de-escalation are untrue.

The US President today said the threat of invasion was “very high” and that he believed a false flag operation – in which Russia would fake a Ukrainian attack as a pretext to invade – was under way.

Russia has issued a series of statements this week claiming that it has moved troops away from the Ukrainian border, after the end of military exercises.

However, western intelligence says there are no real signs of any de-escalation and that the Kremlin may have accelerated the troop build-up along the Ukrainian border.

“Every indication we have is that they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine. My sense is it will happen in the next several days,” Biden said.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said Russia is using “increasing disinformation” to “fabricate a pretext” of a Ukrainian invasion.

“Russia must now engage with the diplomatic process we have built up over several decades and on which global security depends and resolve this situation through peaceful means,” he said.