Ukraine: Russia says troops are returning from Crimea as UK pours doubt on de-escalation claims

DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE FEBRUARY 15, 2022: A serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Militia stationed on the front line near the rural town of Staromikhailovka, west of Donetsk. Valentin Sprinchak/TASS (Photo by Valentin SprinchakTASS via Getty Images)

Moscow has announced it is bringing back troops from Crimea, a Ukrainian territory that Russia annexed in 2014, in a potential sign of further de-escalation of the crisis.

“Units of the Southern Military District, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points,” a Russian defence department spokesperson said.

It comes after an announcement yesterday that the first Russian troops were being pulled back from the Ukrainian border and signs that the Kremlin is increasingly open to a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

However, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace today said “we haven’t seen any evidence” of a Russian de-escalation on the Ukrainian border.

UK intelligence believes there are still 130,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and has seen evidence that Russia is still building military field hospitals in preparation for conflict.

“I think the reality is…that we’ll take Russia at its word, but we’ll judge them on their actions…and until we see a proper de-escalation, I think we should all be cautious about the direction of travel from the Kremlin,” Wallace told Sky News.

US President Joe Biden last night said an invasion of Ukraine is still a distinct possibilty and that the Pentagon has not “verified” Russia’s claimed troop withdrawal.

“We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” he said.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg echoed Biden’s statements before the start of a two-day conference in Brussels this morning.

“It remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal…What we see is that they have increased the number of troops, and more troops are on the way,” he said.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said it was “wrong” to suggest there were no signs of de-escalation and denied the Kremlin had overseen last night’s cyber attacks on the Ukrainian government.

“As expected, Ukraine continues blaming Russia for everything. Russia has nothing to do with any DDOS attacks,” Peskov said.