JLL commits to 134,000 sq ft HQ at British Land’s 1 Broadgate

British Land has today announced that real estate giant JLL has chosen 1 Broadgate as its new HQ, describing the move as a ‘vote of confidence in London’.

The real estate firm has agreed a lease for 134,000 sq ft for 15 years, representing nearly 30 per cent of the office space.

JLL’s decision to move into 1 Broadgate reflects their net zero carbon ambitions, which aligns with British Land’s goals. The firm will move in following the building’s completion in 2025.

The deal shows the important role that office space has to play in JLL’s future operations.

“We are thrilled that JLL has chosen this fantastic building for its new UK flagship office,” Simon Carter, CEO of British Land said.

“The move is a real vote of confidence in London, a further endorsement of our campus strategy, and of Broadgate’s status as a world class, mixed use destination.”

Stephanie Hyde, CEO of JLL, added: “Throughout this unprecedented time we have worked closely with clients and our own people to develop and evolve workplace strategies.

“1 Broadgate will be central to our plan as we recognise the importance that offices play in collaboration, innovation and fostering culture and wellbeing.”

