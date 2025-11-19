Jet2 has seen its shares jump after a viral Tiktok trend helped theLondon-listed airline see record passenger numbers over the summer.

The London-listed business said it saw an increase of 750,000 passengers flown to 14m over the six months to the end of September. That helped group revenue rise 5 per cent to £5.3bn.

Jet2 upped its interim dividend by two per cent to 4.5p as a result. The company’s stock rose 4.8 per cent to 1365p early on Wednesday morning.

The firm said its tagline – Nothing beats a Jet2holiday – reached over 80bn global views across 11.8m social media posts with ‘Hold my Hand’ named the global Song of the Summer 2025 by Tiktok.

“Our popular and instantly recognisable Jet2holidays advertisement generated significant social media prominence over the summer following a viral internet trend,” Jet2 said.

“This unprecedented activity has resulted in increased marketing reach and widened our brand awareness amongst younger demographics.”

Expansion plans

Jet2 said it planned to further expand its capacity in the year ahead, including via the creation of a new base at London Gatwick airport, which will be operational from March.

The firm said its seat capacity for the forthcoming winter was 7.7 per cent higher than last year with an additional 5.5m seats.

Jet2 said it was on track to deliver full year results in line with market expectations.

“Customers may be booking later, but it is clear they still want their well-earned holidays in the sun with a brand they can trust,” said Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy.

“We believe the annual overseas holiday remains a cherished priority for many, often taking precedence over other discretionary spending even in uncertain economic times.”