Japan suspends 1.6m doses of Moderna Covid shot after reports of contaminants

Japan has suspended the use of 1.63m doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, more than a week after the domestic distributor received reports of contaminants in some vials. Watch the full report.
Thursday 26 August 2021 11:52 amTags: Coronavirus
