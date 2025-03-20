Jaguar Land Rover hires 150 EV roles ahead of electric Range Rover launch

JLR said the new roles would be “central” to its plans to offer pure electric versions of all of its brands by 2030.

Jaguar Land Rover will recruit 150 specialist EV technicians in the West Midlands ahead of the launch of its all-electric Range Rover in 2025.

The luxury carmaker said the new roles would be “central” to its plans to offer pure electric versions of all of its brands by 2030. It is also aiming to become carbon net zero across its operations and supply chain by 2039.

Some 50 of the new roles will be based at Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull plant in Warwickshire, where it will launch production of the Range Rover Electric later this year.

Around 57,000 customers have signed up to the waiting list for the new model.

The remaining 100 roles will be based at the company’s electric propulsion manufacturing centre (EMPC) in Wolverhampton.

Jaguar Land Rover has already submitted plans to expand the site, near the M54, which it wants to expand past 6,000 sq km.

Nigel Blenkinsop, JLR Executive Director of Industrial Operations, said: “Investing in people and the latest technology is at the cornerstone of our Reimagine strategy.

“With the transformation of our factories of the future now well underway, we’re now looking for talented technicians with a passion for sustainable innovation to help support our growth.”

Jaguar Land Rover posted a record £7.5bn revenue in its most recent quarter and, while year-to-date pre-tax profit stood at its highest level in a decade.

Shares have struggled, however, and are down more than 28 per cent over the last year as it struggles with lower demand in China.

Jaguar Land Rover is investing around £3bn per year in new tech, including EVs, autonomous vehicles and AI.