Jaguar Land Rover has announced it is cutting 500 jobs from its Halewood factory, near Liverpool.



The car maker said it is “taking action to optimise performance, enable sustainable growth and safeguard the long-term success of our business”.



Jaguar Land Rover’s Halewood plant employs about 4,000 contracted workers, plus more than 1,000 agency staff.



They produce the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport models.



The car maker had previously employed a 24-hour shift pattern at the site, comprising three shifts a day.



But it has decided this is not as efficient as it could be. Work is therefore being altered to a so-called “two-shift plus” pattern.



However, trade union Unite described the announcement as a “further blow to the UK car industry”.



The union said the move was a result of “ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty”.



They said it was down to a “slower than forecast rate of growth” of the models built at the factory.



Jaguar Land Rover said the move would deliver “significant operating efficiencies at the plant”.



This would in turn help it meet “growing customer demand” for the two models built on-site.



It said the move would not result in fewer cars being produced, insisting the decision was about efficiency, not loss of volume.

