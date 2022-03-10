ITV posts Kingfisher chair Andrew Cosslett to board

Andrew Cosslett, former chairman of England Rugby’s regulator, speaking during the RWC 2015 Welcome Ceremony – Scotland at Gloucester Cathedral on September 17, 2015 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images for ER2015)

Kingfisher chair Andrew Cosslett has been appointed chair designate and non-executive director of broadcasting giant ITV.

Stepping onto the board at the beginning of July, Cosslett, a who succeeds Peter Bazalgette, will remain chair of the board at Kingfisher.

The incoming board member will take up his role as non-executive chair when Bazalgette steps down at the end of September after six years in the position.

Bazalgette, also a non-executive director of YouGov, was formerly the chief creative officer at TV company Endemol until 2007 – and is best known as the man behind Big Brother in the UK.

Cosslett is the former chief executive of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and the former Chair of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), the governing body for rugby in England.

“ITV is very grateful to Baz for the role he has played as our chair as we have transformed the company into the much stronger, more flexible and digitally scaled business it is today,” ITV boss Carolyn McCall said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed by the entire business.”

“The next few years will be exciting for ITV as we launch ITVX and continue to deliver our digital acceleration. I’m really pleased that Andrew, with his huge wealth of experience, will be with us as chair as we continue to grow and deliver on our ambition,” she added.