It’s been a record summer of sport, but our future athletic prowess is at risk of waning

Alessia Russo of England scores her team’s third goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England. (Photo by Alex Pantling – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Our athletes have had stunning success after success, but the next generation are facing fresh challenges, writes Ollie Dudfield of the International Olympic Committee

It has been a truly amazing summer of sport. We’ve enjoyed fascinating duels in the hills during the Tour de France, the Women’s World Cup has undoubtedly inspired millions of young people across the globe, and now the World Athletics Championships have already produced some adrenaline-pumping moments.

Far beyond the elite field of play, many people have also continued to enjoy the benefits that participating in safe and inclusive sport can bring; things like physical health, mental wellbeing and social connections.

However, we are at risk of fewer communities accessing these benefits. In turn, that means losing the next generation of champions as a result of increasing barriers such as the cost of living and continued hangover from pandemic-era lockdowns.

New research from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Worldwide Olympic Partner Allianz has reinforced the notion that certain demographic groups, including women and girls, and young people from low-income families, are less likely to be involved in sport and physical activity. Over a third (37 per cent) of those surveyed are now playing less sport because of the cost of living.

Some demographic groups are disproportionately affected too, with nearly half (44 per cent) of people aged 20 to 24 being less active due to cost pressures.

If young people – particularly those who are more vulnerable – continue to miss out on sports participation opportunities now, we are at risk of having a less diverse pool of champions tomorrow. And while ensuring we find the best athletes of tomorrow is important, young people across the globe missing out on the benefits of sports participation is a key issue today.

As well as the obvious physical benefits, organised and team sports have been linked to positive psychological and social indicators, including self-esteem, confidence and social skills. Sports participation can also contribute to educational and vocational attainment by increasing students’ motivation and engagement with school. More than half of those surveyed in our research reported that they enjoy school more when physically active, and 46 per cent reported they find it easier to concentrate.

It is therefore concerning that participation has continued to decrease despite young people and parents recognising the value and well-being benefits of playing sport.

To help reverse this trend, the IOC launched its Olympism365 strategy, It takes a concerted effort from governments, sports organisations, civil society and the private sector to provide accessible and inclusive sport infrastructure and programmes.

An important example is the Allianz’s MoveNow programme, which aims to facilitate opportunities for young people to stay active and enjoy the benefits of sports participation, is a successful example of how to combat this challenge, having supported tens of thousands young people globally.

When it comes to young people we must foster and develop a diverse sports, physical education and physical activity “workforce” and leadership who promote equality and inclusivity and can attract and retain young people from all backgrounds. This is not only a job for a PE teacher or coach. Family members, teachers, health workers and community leaders all play an important role in demonstrating the benefits that sports participation can offer.

By contributing to creating safer, healthier and more inclusive communities through sport, we can maintain inspiration for future generations and help more young people benefit from sports participation today.