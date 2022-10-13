It’s about moderate control: politicians don’t seem to get the public view on migration

The British public is split 50/50 on the Rwanda policy, but more positive than we think on migration in general. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Attitudes can be fickle, at the best of times. Sometimes they can even be contradictory, with people supporting apparently opposing positions at the same time. On immigration, this could not be more true.

New research by Ipsos for British Future, which has tracked public opinion on immigration issues since 2015, found that the public feels broadly positive about immigration. More people feel that immigration has had a positive effect on Britain (46 per cent) than a negative effect (29 per cent). That’s a complete reversal of the findings when the survey was first conducted in February 2015.

Support for reducing immigration is at its lowest level since the tracker survey began. While four in ten people want immigration to be reduced, more would prefer it to stay at current levels or to increase. More people would welcome increased migration to fill skills and labour gaps in particular areas, such as the NHS, social care and agriculture, than would like to reduce it.

If this piece of news has caused you to choke on your cornflakes, you are not alone. While the British public has changed its mind significantly on immigration over the last seven years, we are largely unaware that this has happened. Around half of us are moderate “balancers” on the issue but believe – wrongly, as this study shows – that other people’s attitudes are getting tougher.

Read more Curbing foreign students coming to the UK is a short-sighted act of self harm

Why haven’t we noticed such a shift? It may be because different people have changed their minds for different reasons. For some who had been more sceptical about immigration, the EU referendum offered the catharsis of being able to talk about the issue; for others the reassurance that immigration, particularly from the EU, would be subject to UK government control. At the same time, some people who were already positive about immigration became more supportive still, as an expression of post-referendum regret. Many have said that greater awareness of the contribution made by migrants to Britain’s economy and public services – brought into sharper focus in media stories after Brexit and during the pandemic – made them feel more positive about immigration. This nuance is lost when the strongest views have the loudest voices.

Much of the polarisation playing out in the political sphere looks at those arriving in small boats, not those moving for work and study. Yet new Home Secretary Suella Braverman has put the prospect of cutting the economic and student migration agenda, including by casting doubt on the India-UK free trade agreement.

There is ongoing concern over Channel crossings. But the government’s response, deportations to Rwanda, is deeply divisive: around four in ten are supportive and a third opposed. A majority of people agree, however, that it is unlikely to have the intended effect of reducing the number of people crossing the channel to seek asylum.

Read more Truss considers increasing migration to UK to boost economic growth

Understanding where public attitudes are is a useful corrective to negative caricatures of the British public in our political debate. We are more divided than we would like, but we have more common ground than we are led to believe. Most people are not for “pulling up the drawbridge” nor for “open borders”. More people are “balancers” on immigration and would support policies that reflect this moderate mindset.

Liz Truss, her Chancellor and the Health Secretary have all spoken of the need for more openness on immigration. That would seem to place them at odds with Suella Braverman, who has suggested that she would like to bring back the ‘tens of thousands’ net migration target.

This haunted David Cameron’s government. Ditching the target was one of Boris Johnson’s first acts as prime minister, because he realised control was more important than numbers – that once voters knew the government could choose the immigration it wanted to keep, they would give permission for some increases in migration where our economy and society needed it.

The Home Secretary and other voices can pursue an anti-immigration agenda if they wish, but they cannot claim to do so in the name of public opinion. They will need to catch up with the reality of where people are today.