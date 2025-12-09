ITA Group Expands Global Event Capabilities With Two European Acquisitions

ITA Group, a global leader in engagement solutions, is announcing the strategic acquisition of two award-winning European event agencies: C2events, based in West Yorkshire, England, and Daymakers, based in Utrecht, Netherlands. Effective October 31, 2025, these acquisitions significantly expand ITA Group’s local presence and event capabilities throughout Europe.

The dual acquisitions strengthen ITA Group’s position as a global events leader, offering current and prospective clients immediate benefits, including:

In-region event team members with in-time-zone and in-language support

Comprehensive, culturally relevant solutions

Access to cutting-edge event technology and attendee engagement tools

Deeper healthcare and pharmaceutical event expertise, including enhanced compliance and global coordination

“As we continue our strategic global expansion, culture and expertise remain our top priorities,” said Brent Vander Waal, Chief Executive Officer, ITA Group. “C2events and Daymakers are exceptional organizations that share our longstanding commitment to service excellence and an ownership culture. These acquisitions help us better serve our global clients with immediate, localized support throughout Europe while delivering world-class event solutions across key industries.”

C2events is an employee-owned, award-winning events agency, specializing in healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotech events for over 20 years. With a strong U.K. presence and deep industry expertise, C2events complements ITA Group’s pharmaceutical events team to deliver seamless global event solutions, enhanced compliance capabilities, sustainability leadership, industry-leading processes and exceptional service delivery.

“ITA Group’s commitment to innovation and employee ownership aligns perfectly with our culture and vision for the future,” said Mark Saxby, Executive Director, C2events. “Together, with our incredible teams, we can deliver a broader range of services to our healthcare and pharmaceutical clients across Europe and beyond.”

Daymakers has designed live and digital experiences for over 40 years, blending content, platforms and technology to create events full of emotion. With expertise in immersive content, AR/VR capabilities and engagement tools like Reply.live, Daymakers brings innovative technology and creative approaches that enhance attendee engagement and deliver measurable results across Europe.

“Joining ITA Group represents an exciting opportunity to expand our impact while maintaining the values and client relationships we’ve built,” said Niels Janssen, CEO, Daymakers. “This partnership allows us to combine our creative and technological expertise with ITA Group’s global reach and resources, creating extraordinary experiences for clients throughout Europe and around the world.”

C2events and Daymakers will continue serving their clients with the same trusted teams and leadership in place. All team members will remain integral to operations and become part of ITA Group’s unique employee-ownership culture, reinforcing the commitment to their expertise and growth.

“These acquisitions represent a natural evolution in our growth strategy and our commitment to serving clients wherever they do business,” said Sarah Haines, President – Event Solutions, ITA Group. “With over 400 team members now dedicated to event solutions across multiple continents, we can inspire and motivate audiences in Europe and around the world through exceptional, locally managed experiences.”

The European expansion builds on ITA Group’s recent global growth initiatives, including the acquisitions of NKD in London (2022) and HTK in Ipswich (2023), as well as the addition of Sydney-based Performance Incentives (2024). ITA Group now comprises more than 1,200 team members, with offices in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, and strategic partnerships in Belgium and Singapore.

About ITA Group

ITA Group helps leading brands around the world create connections, motivate audiences and drive purposeful change, resulting in increased sales, purchases, retention, referrals and alignment. Through events, incentives, recognition, loyalty, research and learning, ITA Group is transforming how business feels for employees, channel partners and customers. Founded in 1963, ITA Group is an employee-owned company. Learn more at www.itagroup.com.

About C2events

C2events is an employee-owned, award-winning event agency specializing in healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotech events. Based in West Yorkshire, England, C2events delivers exceptional service, sustainability leadership and industry-leading processes for complex, compliant events throughout the UK and Europe. Learn more at www.c2events.net.

About Daymakers

Daymakers helps organizations bring their story to life for employees, customers and decision-makers. The agency combines the power of events, content and technology into integrated business experiences that connect emotion to impact: from goosebump-inducing moments on site to measurable engagement online. The agency was formed in 2023 through the merger of FX Agency and D&B Eventmarketing and brings more than 40 years of experience in creating business experiences. More information: www.daymakers.nl

