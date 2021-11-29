IT consultancy BJSS creates 250 new hybrid working jobs amid UK expansion

World-Class Business Technology Consultancy (BJSS) has created 250 new jobs as the IT consultancy expands to eight new locations in the UK.

The fresh bout of investment across Liverpool, Aberdeen, Swansea, Lincoln, York, Exeter, Reading and Milton Keynes has unlocked a raft of roles from across technology, engineering and consulting.

It follows BJSS, which already employs over 2,000 people, opening a new office in Newcastle in September.

The Newcastle site aims to hire 40 new staff by next year, the company said in a statement at the time, with all new recruits adopting BJSS’ company-wide hybrid working policy.

“Our UK-wide expansion brings tremendous value to local commercial and talent markets, and further demonstrates our commitment to our clients and employees across a broader geographical spread,” director of delivery Andrew Campbell said.

“It also creates fresh opportunities for professionals wishing to combine local working with BJSS’ international reach and leading hybrid working practises.”