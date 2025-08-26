Is the UK’s digital services tax at risk from a US tariff threat?

But with the return of Donald Trump and his renewed threats of “substantial” tariffs and export restrictions, the future of the DST has become uncertain.

The Digital Services Tax (DST), a two per cent levy on the revenues of major tech firms, has become a key point of friction in the UK’s transatlantic relationship with the US.

The tax, which came into force in 2020, was designed to address an imbalance where global tech giants generate significant revenue from British users but pay minimal tax to the UK government.

Trump wrote on his own social media platform that “digital taxes, legislation, rules or regulations are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American technology”, adding that “America, and American technology companies, are neither the ‘piggy bank’ nor the ‘doormat’ of the world any longer”.

So far, the UK government has held its ground. In the past, officials have insisted that the UK will continue to set its own tax policy and that the DST is a necessary matter of fairness.

The tax is expected to raise around £800m annually. According to the National Audit Office, around 90 per cent of the DST revenue in its first year came from just five companies, with only 18 firms in total paying it.

Seemingly, the tax overwhelmingly affects the largest players in the tech industry, which are predominantly American heavyweights like the Magnificent Seven, including behemoths like Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon.

The US position and its implications

From the US perspective, the DST is viewed as a discriminatory measure specifically designed to target American firms.

Trump has vowed to retaliate against any country that does not remove these “discriminatory actions”, threatening to impose tariffs on those countries’ exports to the US and restrict chip exports.

This is not an empty threat; Trump has previously used similar tactics, for example, successfully pressuring Canada to scrap its own DST.

The US argument is that DSTs are not only unfair but also undermine ongoing international efforts to create a unified global tax framework through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This is real a point of contention, as the UK has committed to repealing its DST once an international solution is implemented, but the timeline for such an agreement remains uncertain.

A dilemma for the UK

The situation presents a difficult choice for the UK.

On one hand, maintaining the DST aligns with the government’s principle that large tech companies should pay their fair share and could contribute a significant amount to the treasury.

On the other hand, the threat of US tariffs poses a serious risk to British exporters.

Industries like steel and automotive manufacturing could face substantial new costs, putting jobs and economic stability in jeopardy.

With the potential for a new trade war on the horizon, the UK must decide whether to stand by its tax policy or make a concession to placate its powerful ally across the Atlantic.

The outcome of this high-stakes negotiation could have profound implications for the UK’s economic future and its relationship with the US.