Is starting your own business better than sex? Yes, say half of all Londoners

Self-employment has skyrocketed 93.9 per cent since 2000 and for nearly 1 in 2 Londoners, it seems that their sex life has taken a backseat as a result.

Is starting up and running a business really better than sex?

Well, 47 per cent of Londoners believe so as they compare the feeling of launching their own business to be better or at least as good as sex itself, according to new research by business insurance platform Superscript.

First sale or client win is deemed euphoric

For many, the first sale or client win is deemed euphoric as 46 per cent compare the feeling to be better or at least the same as sex, and when it comes to realising their business is going to be sustainable, 49 per cent feel the same.

The second-most exhilarating moment comparable to x-rated bedroom antics appears to be the point at which these entrepreneurs turn a good profit, as 50 per cent find this to be the most thrilling of milestones, with 25 per cent of those describing this to be better than sex.

“The fact that Londoners are willing to put their sex life on the backseat to start up and run their own businesses illustrates the intense dedication of the modern entrepreneur,” said Cameron Shearer, co-founder, and CEO of Superscript.

Shearer told City A.M. that “the entrepreneurial lifestyle is clearly much more appealing to those seeking financial freedom and a break from the 9-to-5 in the post-Covid environment, as it has led to many starting up their own small businesses as a result.”

“Business start-ups were up 24 per cent at the end of last year, showing just how much opportunity is out there for those willing to take the leap” he added.

“For those who have already taken the leap, it turns out, 52 per cent of Greater London entrepreneurs have cancelled plans with their current partner to prioritise their work. So, if you share a bed with an entrepreneur, expect your plans to be cancelled on more than one occasion,” Shearer laughed.