Iran reportedly refuses to give black box from crashed plane to Boeing

Iran will not give the black box from a Ukranian airliner that crashed in the country back to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil aviation authority has been quoted as saying.



Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to for its data to be analysed, according to semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier this morning shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.



Three Brits were among those killed in the crash.



This is a developing story. More to follow.

