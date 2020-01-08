City Talk
Schroders Talk
The future of TV: Is it just the walking dead?
Wednesday 8 January 2020 10:29 am

Iran reportedly refuses to give black box from crashed plane to Boeing


Share

Iran will not give the black box from a Ukranian airliner that crashed in the country back to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil aviation authority has been quoted as saying.

Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to for its data to be analysed, according to semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier this morning shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.

Three Brits were among those killed in the crash.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Share


Tags:


Related articles

Iran plane crash: A Boeing 737-800 jet belonging to the Ukraine International airline

Iran plane crash: Three Brits killed as 176 die in Boeing 737 disaster

Joe Curtis
In 2018, Boeing opened a new manufacturing facility in Sheffield

Boeing scraps festive bonuses in UK amid 'challenging time' for aerospace giant

Alex Daniel
Boeing has taken a nearly $10bn hit from the 737 Max grounding

Boeing 'mulls raising more debt' as aerospace giant feels the pinch

Alex Daniel