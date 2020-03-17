IR35 reforms to be delayed for a year due to coronavirus

Chief treasury secretary Steve Barclay this evening announced that the IR35 tax reforms would be pushed back by one year, less than a week after the controversial measures were confirmed in the Budget.

Speaking at the despatch box in today’s Budget debate in the Commons, Barclay confirmed that the changes, which will clamp down on tax avoidance by targeting contractors for companies who are, in practice, providing the same service as employees, would not go ahead in April as previously expected.

The move is part of a broad package of measures the Treasury has announced to protect the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

More to follow.