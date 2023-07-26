IQE meets £52m revenue targets amid challenging semiconductor market

IQE scientists working on computer chips

Global semiconductor supplier IQE has performed in line with expectations during the first half of the year.

The British manufacturer will hit a revenue of “at least” £52m in line with market guidance and management expectations, IQE said today in an unaudited pre-close trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

The AIM-listed company’s shares notched up 3.5 per cent this morning though settled to close up flat.

During the first half of 2022, IQE reported revenue of £86.2m.

IQE said they continue to “effectively navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment,” by managing costs and implementing their diversification strategy.

It comes amid a rocky patch for the global semiconductor industry which was hit by supply chain issues in the pandemic and has faced a slowdown as demand for smartphones cools.

The firm said it will post their full unaudited interim results on 8 September 2023.

Cardiff-headquartered IQE supplies semiconductors for smart devices, communications, and the automatic and aerospace industries, among others. It has manufacturing sites across the UK, US and Taiwan.