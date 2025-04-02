Investors brace for Trump’s ‘liberation day’

Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs could spark a global recession

The world is bracing for Trump’s ‘Liberation day,’ with the President set to impose a fresh batch of tariffs on nations across the globe this evening.

Trump will speak from the White House Rose Garden at 16:00 (21:00 BST) to unveil his new set of levies.

The President’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the tariffs will be “effective immediately” after the announcement on Tuesday.

Since his inauguration in January, Trump’s bait and switch on tariffs has caused turbulence in global markets.

The President had previously said in March that tariffs would be reciprocal – charging countries what they charge the US – however, he backtracked at a later date and told reporters the numbers could be lower.

There is no clear indication on the scale of the tariffs, who they will affect, or if they will be the same for all countries.

One new levy which has already been announced is the 25 per cent import tax slapped onto cars entering the US.

The Institute for Public Policy Research estimated that the automaker’s tariff will threaten around 25,000 UK jobs.

The warning came as Chancellor Rachel Reeves told cabinet ministers the tariffs could “have an impact” on the UK’s economy after business secretary Jonathan Reynolds warned the country faces “a very serious and significant moment”.

UK preparing ‘for worst’

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned the UK must “prepare for the worst” as “intense conversations” continue on a possible deal.

Whilst outperforming its US counterparts, the FTSE 100 has fluctuated amidst trade tensions.

On Monday, the UK’s flagship index lost just under one per cent as the metal and miners index dropped to its lowest level since February 2021.

Despite reversing losses on Tuesday, the index was back in the red during early trading on Wednesday morning.

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs downgraded Britain’s economic growth outlook ahead of ‘Liberation Day’ from 0.9 per cent to 0.8 per cent.

This fuelled speculation that Rachel Reeves recently-restored fiscal headroom could be wiped out as a result of the incoming tariffs.

Reeves told the cabinet Trump’s tariffs are expected to “have an impact” on the UK economy.