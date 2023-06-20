Intellogent play won’t leave you feeling Blue in Hunt Cup

Intellogent (purple, green stars) finished second in last year’s Royal Hunt Cup

FOR MANY, the Royal Hunt Cup (5:00pm) is one of the highlights of the week at Royal Ascot.

It’s a contest where established handicappers meet improving youngsters on the straight mile course at Ascot.

A full field of 30 will be sent on their way at 5:00pm today and it could be profitable to stick with experience by backing INTELLOGENT at around 8/1 with some firms.

He’s a horse who is looking to return to the winners’ enclosure for the first time in over two years but ran several good races last year and judging by his two starts this season, he could be about to come to the boil.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s eight-year-old was a close second in last year’s renewal and races off a one-pound lower mark this time around with James Doyle booked again to do the steering, making his chance obvious.

At a bigger price of 12/1 with Star Sports, the improving BLUE FOR YOU looks like an interesting bet returning to a quicker surface.

Although he has failed to lay a glove on his rivals in two previous starts at the Berkshire track, he was very impressive when winning the Clipper Logistics Handicap at York last August on good-to-firm ground.

He shaped well when finishing fifth on his reappearance at York just over a month ago, so will be fit from that run out and he still looks feasibly treated for the David O’Meara team.

With World Pool in operation for every race at Royal Ascot this week, I will be playing both of these in a Quinella alongside Ghaly, Charlie Appleby’s sole representative, who beat Blue For You back in July 2022.

POINTERS

Intellogent e/w 5.00pm Royal Ascot

Blue For You e/w 5.00pm Royal Ascot

Intellogent, Blue For You, Ghaly (World Pool Quinella) 5:00pm Royal Ascot