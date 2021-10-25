Insulate Britain restarts sit-downs on London's roads for beginning of half term

Insulate Britain are pinned to the roads once again, in time for the start of the week-long half-term today, following a brief hiatus.
The controversial environmental group, which seeks to properly insulate the UK’s homes in a bid to reduce CO2 emissions, began their sit-down at rush hour this morning, targeting roads in central London.
Southwark Bridge and Canary Wharf have emerged as today’s targets, meaning there may be increased traffic in these areas.
Angry drivers have often confronted the protesters and attempted to drag them away, a trend which emerged quickly during the five-weeks of road sit-ins which were suspended earlier this month.
It comes despite a government injunction put against them, prohibiting them from blocking traffic following a string of protests on the M25.
The activists are trying to get the government to commit to providing insulation for 29m homes in the UK.