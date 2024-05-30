The Inspiring Partnerships programme from Inspiration for All is a unique senior leadership development programme with impact. The programme connects leaders in business with leaders in schools to advance social mobility through leadership. Research shows that great leaders add approximately two GCSE grades to every young person, therefore improving outcomes and access to opportunities. In business, leadership is key for building a culture where everyone can thrive therefore opening up opportunities. By working at a leadership level we tackle the problem systemically rather than focusing on the individual, and build lasting, strategic relationships between businesses and schools. This opens the doors for any future engagement.

About The Programme

We connect business and school leaders in a partnership – they work together over the course of nine months typically meeting once a month. They discuss leadership challenges and develop new approaches, and visit each other at work to better understand each other’s contexts.

Who Makes A Great Participant

We look for senior leaders in organisations: Directors and above in business settings, and Headteachers and deputies in schools. We match them so they are at similar levels of leadership, creating a balanced partnership where both participants learn from each other.

Who We Work With

We work with business that are interested in investing in their leaders and having an impact on the local community at the same time. The businesses we work with include KPMG, Linklaters, EY, PA Consulting, Osborne Clarke, Norton Rose Fulbright, WTW, AXA XL, Wesleyan, N Brown, Talk Talk, and Pearson.

On the schools side, we typically work with Multi-Academy Trusts and Local Authorities in areas of deprivation across the UK. These include Academies Enterprise Trust, United Learning, Harris Academies, Hackney Learning Trust, Haringey Education Partnership, and many more in 54 of the most deprived postcodes.

About Our Impact

Headlines Include: