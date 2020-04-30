Just a 20-minute catamaran ride away from Malé International Airport, Jumeirah Vittaveli offers multi-generational guests an idyllic setting in which to lift their spirits, spend quality time, kick back and relax.

Seamless service shapes the character of this resort paradise, with every detail meticulously crafted to inspire journeys of reconnection and enjoyment. For the ultimate in luxury, style and fun, the resort’s exclusive Royal Residence cocooned in a Maldivian hideaway at the far end of the resort, offers ultimate privacy and tranquillity.

Jumeirah Vittaveli

The impressive accommodation spans over 3,500 square meters and includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private beach, two swimming pools, a dedicated Dhoni shaped grill restaurant offering teppanyaki style cuisine, an overwater bar and sunken lounge.

Here, private jet transfers including ground handling may be arranged, as well as international DJs for celebratory events and Michelin-starred Chefs for private dining. For more information, visit: www.jumeirah.com