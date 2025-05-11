India and Pakistan ceasefire shaken by clashes in disputed Kashmir

A ceasefire to end the conflict between India and Pakistan was shaken by overnight fighting in the disputed Kashmir region.

People on both sides of the line of control, which divides the territory, reported heavy exchanges of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops, though the fighting subsided by Sunday morning.

The two countries agreed to a truce on Saturday after talks to defuse the most serious military confrontation between them in decades, which was sparked by a gun massacre of tourists that India blames on Pakistan, which denies the charge.

As part of the ceasefire, the nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to immediately stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and at sea. They accused each other of repeatedly violating the deal just hours later.

Drones were spotted on Saturday night over Indian-controlled Kashmir and the western state of Gujarat, according to Indian officials.

In the Poonch area of Indian-controlled Kashmir, people said the intense shelling from the past few days had left them traumatised.

“Most people ran as shells were being fired,” said student Sosan Zehra, who returned home on Sunday. “It was completely chaotic.”

In Pakistan-controlled Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, which is three kilometres from the line of control, people said there were exchanges of fire and heavy shelling after the ceasefire began.

Resident Mohammad Zahid said: “We were happy about the announcement but, once again, the situation feels uncertain.”

US President Donald Trump was the first to post about the deal, announcing it on his Truth Social platform. Indian and Pakistani officials confirmed the news shortly after.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with top government and military officials.

India, unlike Pakistan, has not said anything about Mr Trump or the US since the deal was announced. Nor has India acknowledged anyone beyond its military contact with the Pakistanis.

Both armies have engaged in daily fighting since Wednesday along the rugged and mountainous line of control, which is marked by razor wire coils, watchtowers and bunkers that snake across foothills populated by villages, tangled bushes and forests.

They have routinely blamed the other for starting the skirmishes while insisting they were only retaliating.

Pakistan has thanked the US and especially Mr Trump several times for facilitating the ceasefire.

On Sunday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said secretary-general Antonio Guterres welcomed the deal as a positive step towards ending current hostilities and easing tensions.

“He hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries,” added Mr Dujarric.

India and Pakistan’s two top military officials are due to speak again on Monday.

By Munir Ahmed and Aijaz Hussain, Associated Press