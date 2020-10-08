Imperial Brands revenue flat as pandemic drives smoking pick up

Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said that it expected full year revenue to be broadly flat, with the pandemic driving up demand for cigarettes.

In a trading update, the FTSE 100 firm said the increase in demand had offset weaker duty free sales, which fell due to the restrictions on international travel.

“We have experienced some Covid-related changes in consumer behaviour with increased overall demand against our expectations, as consumers appear to have allocated more of their spend to tobacco, as well as some demand shifts between different markets and channels”, it said.

“This has resulted in better than expected volumes, driven by improved volume trends in several key European markets and in the US.”

Imperial, which makes Gauloise and West cigarettes, added that revenue was set to rise one per cent year-on-year, ahead of its half year forecasts.

However, its e-cigarette division will see revenue fall 30 per cent after “disappointing trading”.

Earnings per share are also set to fall six per cent due to additional Covid-19-related manufacturing costs and uncertainties, Imperial said.

The Bristol-headquartered firm added that it would complete the divestment of its Premium Cigars brand on 29 October.

It will use the £1.2bn proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt pile.

New chief executive Stefan Bomhard said: “Imperial has continued to show resilience in adapting to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and our priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our people across our operations.”

The firm will announce the date of a capital markets day when it posts its full year results on 17 November.