I’m Still Standing: Elton John resumes retirement tour after two-year hiatus

Elton John resumed his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, returning to the stage in New Orleans after a nearly two-year hiatus.

The 74 year old “Tiny Dancer” singer played the Crescent City last night.

Sir Elton started his retirement global tour back in September 2018, but was forced to postpone live shows due to the pandemic restrictions.

“Wow, we haven’t played a show since the 6th of March 2020. This is a new experience for us, I’ve never had this amount of time off in my life … playing music, well at least since I was 17 years of age,” the iconic British musician told the crowd.

“I have a fact for you, you have been holding on to these tickets for 745 days. And I can’t thank you enough for being so patient. We live in funny times but we’re gonna have a great time.”

Sir Elton, who in September announced he was pushing back the tour’s 2021 European dates due to hip problems, has enjoyed a more than 50-year music career.

He will perform across North America until April, followed by dates in Europe and North America before playing in Australia and New Zealand next year.