‘I’m so sorry’: Adele reschedules Las Vegas residency the day before

Adele has rescheduled her Las Vegas residency a day before it was due to start due to COVID-19 complications and crew shortages.

The British songstress was in tears as she announced the news to her fans.

“We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m so sorry,” the star said on social media.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you.”

“But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

“Half my team, half my crew are hit by COVID. They still are and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

The Someone Like You singer was due to do two performances a weekend from 21 January until 16 April in Las Vegas.

She was forecast to make more than £500,000 per show, and was set to join the likes of Celine Dion and Sir Elton John as a regular set at the famous Colosseum theatre.

Tickets ranged from $85 (£60) to $685 (£500) for the 4,300 seat venue.