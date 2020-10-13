Ikea to buy back used furniture to resell as second hand

Ikea has launched a scheme to buy back used flatpack furniture to be resold in stores as second hand.

The Swedish firm announced this morning that the “Buy Back” initiative is part of its plan to “become a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030”.

Customers will be given vouchers to spend in Ikea stores for every bit of furniture they return, depending on the condition of the items.

The scheme will run in 27 countries from 24 November to 3 December.

Customers returning “as new” items with no scratches will be given 50 per cent of the product’s original price, “very good” items that have minor scratches will secure 40 per cent, while “well used” furniture, with several scratches”, will get 30 per cent.

The furniture must be returned “fully assembled”, Ikea said. Anything that cannot be resold will be recycled or donated to charity.

The vouchers will not have an expiry date in order to encourage customers to only buy replacement items when they are needed.

“By making sustainable living more simple and accessible, Ikea hopes that the initiative will help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption this Black Friday and in the years to come,” it said in reference to the 27 November retail discounting day.

By next year Ikea is aiming to have dedicated areas in each store where people can return their old furniture and pick up secondhand items.

Last week, the furniture giant said sales were returning to growth this year after the coronavirus pandemic prompted consumers to spend more on their homes.