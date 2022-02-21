iEnergizer heads toward record year as bosses forecast bumper revenues

London-listed IT firm iEnergizer has forecast a jump in earnings as it heads towards the end its financial year on March 31.

The technology services and media firm, which is listed on London’s junior Aim market, said it anticipated another record year with numbers significantly ahead of 2021 levels.

Growth had been bolstered by a number of new contract wins, bosses said, alongside strong growth across its divisions.

Marc Vassanelli, Chairman of iEnergizer, said the firm was in a strong position at the end of the year.

“We are delighted to give such a positive update to the market with numbers ahead of market forecasts, and we look to the future with increased confidence across the group,” he said.

The trading update comes after iEnergizer posted a record set of results in November, with revenue rising 35.1% to $121.9m, and service revenues jumping 36.8 per cent.

Operating profit increased to $42m from $27.9m, leading to an operating profit margin of 34.5 per cent, up from 30.9 per cent a year prior.