Icon expected to be Hero of the hour for Manfred Man

Manfred Man has saddled five winners in Hong Kong this season

HAPPY Valley once again offers racegoers a card full of all-action handicaps, in which luck always plays an important part in determining winners.

It hasn’t been easy for bettors in Hong Kong in the past month, with favourite backers having a tough time and plenty of surprise results along the way.

It may be worth heeding some advice to keep an eye on the local odds board in the final minutes before a race when runners are going behind the stalls.

On many occasions, following horses whose odds plummet – known as ‘green-lamped’ on the local odds board – has recently been a recipe for success and is worth bearing in mind.

The second division of the Hing Wah Handicap (1.40pm) over six furlongs is a typical Class Four contest, with many average contenders and one or two lightly-raced gallopers who are capable of performing above expectation.

Top-weight Solid Shalaa is guaranteed to be popular with Zac Purton on board again, following a tough journey last start, but doesn’t look that well-handicapped.

It’s a similar story about old campaigner Wood On Fire, who has gone close in his last couple of races, but hasn’t won off his present rating for a long time.

Both will probably be vying for favouritism but are giving plenty of weight away to lightweight HERO ICON, who looks extremely well-handicapped on his best form.

The Manfred Man-trained five-year-old performed well at the end of last season when placed twice behind Class Three performers Greenwich and Moduleconstruction at Sha Tin, and has now dropped a further five pounds in the ratings.

Ignore his recent run when caught wide throughout the seven-furlong journey at Sha Tin. This time he has been drawn low in stall four, so should have the run of the race.

POINTERS

Hero Icon (e/w) 1.40pm Happy Valley